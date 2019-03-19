Trump donates $100,000 from salary to Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of a $100,000 check he recently wrote to the Department of Homeland Security, his latest donation to a federal agency.

Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected.

While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security. If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA! pic.twitter.com/xqIGUOwh4x — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

Trump says the press doesn’t like writing about his donations “nor do I need them to.”

He also claims if he didn’t make the donations, there would be “hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!”

By law, he must be paid, so Trump has donated the quarterly payments to various federal departments and agencies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.