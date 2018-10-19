Tight races in Florida as early voting set to start

(WSVN) - We are just days away from early voting in South Florida, and there is a lot to know before you head to the polls. The 2018 midterms are fast approaching, but you don’t have to wait until Nov. 6 to voice your choice. 7’s Andrew Dymburt has some highlights of the key contests.

Christina White, Supervisor of Elections, Miami-Dade County: “We’re setting up our equipment, getting our poll workers ready and making sure we’re ready to open our doors at 7 a.m. on Monday morning.”

Early voting starts Monday, so here’s what you need to know to be prepared.

For Florida, expect a long and at times complicated ballot.

Christina White: “It’s always something that we talk about in every election because we want our voters to be informed, but in this particular election, voters will see a minimum of 17 questions on their ballot.”

And here are the races to watch.

The fight for Florida starts with the candidates going for governor. Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis is up against Democrat and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

And former Florida Gov. Rick Scott faces longtime Democrat incumbent Bill Nelson in a race that could shake up the U.S. Senate, where Republicans are hoping to hold a slim majority over Democrats.

In Congress, South Florida is a battleground for both parties jockeying for control of the House.

Former University of Miami President Donna Shalala takes on Republican and longtime journalist Maria Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th district, a district long held by Republicans.

Democrats are also hoping to flip another South Florida district from red to blue. Incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart has held the 25th district seat for over a decade, but he’s in a tight race against Democrat Mary Barzee Flores.

While polling shows a toss-up between Republican incumbent Carlos Curbelo and Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida’s 26th district, which covers a southwest portion of Miami-Dade and all of Monroe County.

Up in Broward County, one-time Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is seeking an eighth term. She has never lost an election.

And for non-candidate choices, Floridians will decide on amendments on a wide range of issues, from casino gambling to how legislators can raise taxes.

Voters can also expect measures like Major League Soccer and school referendums on their ballots.

