Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor tells tourists to boycott Florida until state changes gun laws

David Hogg, a student who witnessed Wednesday's massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in Florida made a direct plea to lawmakers to take action, warning more children will die otherwise.

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is asking tourists planning on coming to Florida for Spring Break to boycott their visits until gun legislation is passed.

“Let’s make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These [politicians] won’t listen to us so maybe [they’ll] listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain,” wrote shooting survivor and now-activist David Hogg.

Let's make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These politions won't listen to us so maybe the'll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

Hogg, 17, sent out a follow-up tweet, telling tourists to instead pay a visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Better Idea: Spend your spring break in Puerto Rico, it's a beautiful place with amazing people. They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide. #SpringBreak2018 #SBinPurtoRico #itsspelled PUERTO RICO — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

“Better Idea: Spend your spring break in Puerto Rico, it’s a beautiful place with amazing people. They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide,” he said.

Since the tragedy, Hogg has become a voice advocating for increased gun control laws and pushing for people to boycott the National Rifle Association.

During a press conference on Friday, Gov. Rick Scott proposed a list of changes to Florida’s current gun laws.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.