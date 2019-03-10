Shalala, Wasserman Schultz visit Colombia-Venezuela border amid crisis

(WSVN) - Two South Florida congresswomen visited Venezuela’s border this weekend as the country’s crisis showed no end in sight.

U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Donna Shalala, D-Fla., experienced the turmoil first-hand at the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Sunday.

A mother told us about crossing the border to Colombia to give birth to her child because there wasn’t sufficient medical support in Venezuela, and being unable to return home due to border closures. A man told us about losing his eye while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/qZAOn8Mijz — Rep. Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) March 10, 2019

The lawmakers called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to open the gates for humanitarian aid.

“The humanitarian aid is just a little ways away. Maduro could let it in and save his people but, of course, he will not,” said Shalala. “The container that he put on this bridge to block it says ‘peace.’ There is no peace here.”

On the other side of this bridge, connecting Venezuela and Colombia, people are dying of hunger and treatable diseases. We’re here to witness this crisis first-hand and support the Venezuelan people. #VivaVenezuela pic.twitter.com/vvGPnkPJXo — Rep. Donna E. Shalala (@RepShalala) March 10, 2019

Protests continued as the country entered its forth day of a nationwide blackout.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido said he plans to declare a state of national emergency on Monday.

