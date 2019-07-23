Report: Puerto Rico governor to resign following protests

(WSVN) - Gov. Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico is reportedly ready to resign from his position.

According to El Nuevo Día, the most circulated newspaper of Puerto Rico, Rossello will resign by noon, Wednesday.

The news follows days of protests that sparked after sexist and homophobic texts were leaked from group chats between Rossello and his inner circle.

A local judge issued search warrants for the cellphones of the government officials involved.

Some of the messages even made light of the more than 4,000 victims killed after Hurricane Maria slammed the island.

Artist Ricky Martin joined approximately 500,000 protesters and took to the streets of San Juan, Monday.

According to the line of succession, Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Justice, Wanda Vázquez, will step in once Rossello resigns.

