Officials: No plans to send undocumented immigrants to South Florida

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The federal government has no plans to send thousands of undocumented immigrants to Broward and Palm Beach counties from the U.S.-Mexico border, Customs and Border Protection, officials said.

Officials made Friday’s announcement, first reported by The Miami Herald, in an effort to dispel reports from local sheriffs that immigration officials were preparing to fly as many as 500 people a month to South Florida.

Customs and Border Protection officials clarified that they have been preparing for the possibility of sending these immigrants to South Florida from the inundated southwest border but only as a “contingency” plan.

The initial reports had left Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confused. Friday morning, he said he planned to fight the reported federal plan.

“We cannot accommodate in Florida just dumping unlawful migrants into our state. I think it will tax our resources, the schools, the health care, law enforcement, state agencies,” DeSantis said during a bill signing ceremony in Sarasota.

Officials stressed no flights are currently scheduled, and they have not made a decision on the matter.

Officials went on to say they are working with border patrol sectors around the country to find locations to place these families who cross from Mexico.

