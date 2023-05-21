MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he will soon decide on a potential run for the White House.

The Republican mayor discussed the matter during an interview with Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan, Sunday morning.

“In order to make the debate stage, there’s a couple of criteria that you have to follow. One of them is, you have to be 1% in the polls ,which isn’t a problem. Secondly, you have to have 40,000 unique individual contributions, and that takes a little bit of time,” said Suarez, “so the clock is ticking. It’s a soul searching decision. We are getting much much closer to making a final decision.”

Suarez added that he understands he isn’t well-known, and that is something he is keeping in mind as he considers a bid.

