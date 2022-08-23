(WSVN) - For Floridians, today is the day to voice your choice.

Here are some races to remember:

One of the biggest races will decide the Democratic Candidate for the U.S. Senate; Ricardo De La Fuente, Val Demmings, Brian Rush and William Sanchez are the big names in this key race.

The winner will face incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in the general election in November.

There are several key races for the U.S. House of Representatives across the state.

In House District 20, the Democratic candidates are Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Dale V.C. Holness and Anika Omphroy.

Republican nominee Drew Montez Clark will face the winner of that race in November.

U.S. House District 27 is also on the ballot.

Voters will decide the Republican and Democratic nominees in this race Tuesday. The Democratic candidates are Angel Montvalo, Ken Russell and Annette Taddeo.

As for the Republican candidates, they include Frank Polo and Maria Elvira Salazar.

The winners of each race will meet in November to determine who gets the seat in the House.

These are just a few of the races happening today. We encourage voters to get out there and let their voices be heard.

