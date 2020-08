(WSVN) - Broward’s State Attorney Mike Satz is stepping down after holding that role for 44 years.

With 21 percent of the vote Tuesday, the winner of the Democratic primary is Harold Pryor.

Joe Kimok and all his other opponents finally conceded, late Tuesday night.

Pryor will face off against Republican Greg Rossman in November.

