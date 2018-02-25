Gun violence concerns discussed at MDC Kendall town hall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - People from across South Florida voiced their concerns in the wake of the Parkland school shooting at a town hall meeting held at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus, Sunday evening.

Attendees met with local leaders and state lawmakers, including Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, who hosted the event alongside Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro .

“I want people to know that, not just as a Senator, but as a mom, I am making sure that we do everything in our power to keep our kids safe,” said Taddeo.

The lawmaker also called for a ban on assault weapons.

“Yes, there’s mental health. Yes, there is security. There’s all kinds of issues, but the one common denominator is assault weapons and the AR-15 [rifle],” she said. “We should be banning those, and we are going to continue to fight.”

