Gillum, Nelson make campaign stop at FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Just hours after a gubernatorial debate with Republican nominee Ron DeSantis, Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum and Congressional candidate Bill Nelson made a stop at Florida International University to hold a campaign rally.

Gillum and Nelson urged students to get out and vote during the event.

Multiple students gathered outside of the campus’s student union to listen to Gillum speak.

DeSantis is headed to Jacksonville, where his campaign will also be holding an event.

This comes after Gillum and DeSantis went head to head in a debate in Davie Wednesday night.

The election is set to take place on Nov. 6

