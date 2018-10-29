Gillum, DeSantis continue to campaign throughout state ahead of election

MIAMI (WSVN) - With the election just over a week away, candidates Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis are trying to rally and recruit voters throughout the Sunshine State.

Gillum campaigned in South Florida at Miami-Dade College, Monday morning.

“We have an opportunity to cast a new vision for the vision of the State of Florida,” Gillum said. “And not just in education, but we’ve got a chance to do that in our economy. We’ve got a chance to do that in our environment. We’ve got a chance to do that when it comes to health because when I win this race for governor, the first priority is going to be expanding Medicaid for over 800,000 of the most medically-needy people in our state.”

“I’m happy to be here, and I’m also proud to be running in this race and giving the people of Florida a very clear choice,” DeSantis said at a campaign event. “I”m the only one running who’s served our country in uniform, in the military. I’m the only one running who will not raise your taxes.”

Gillum has an additional event in Fort Lauderdale and another in Tamarac Monday.

DeSantis, however, is setting his sights on Northern Florida, where he is set to speak in Deltona at 2 p.m. Monday.

