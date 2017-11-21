MIAMI (WSVN) - Joe Carollo, who was the mayor of Miami during the 1990s, is back in public office after winning a run-off election for city commissioner.

Carollo, who has not held public office in 16 years, came out on top against his opponent, attorney Alfonso Leon, with a little more than 52 percent.

Carollo is taking the District 3 seat held by his brother, Frank Carollo, who could not run again due to term limits.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.