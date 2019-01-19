Florida’s new governor scraps appointments made by Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is withdrawing dozens of appointments made by former Gov. Rick Scott.

DeSantis on Friday removed 46 people who had been placed on various state boards by Scott right before he left office.

One of the people whose appointment has been rescinded is Andrew Pollack. Scott appointed Pollack to the State Board of Education. Pollack’s daughter Meadow was among 17 people gunned down last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Under Florida law the new governor has the authority to withdraw the name of anyone whose appointment has not yet been confirmed by the Florida Senate.

In a statement DeSantis said many of the people who had been appointed were “outstanding.” He said they will be considered as his office reopens the application process.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.