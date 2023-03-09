TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The current Florida legislative session promises to be a battle of the bills, but one measure that aims to address one of the state’s biggest crises appears to have widespread support from both parties.

The crisis, as lawmakers in the Florida State and House repeatedly pointed out on Wednesday, is housing.

“We are in a housing crisis,” said Florida State Sen. Alexis Calatayud.

It’s not something lawmakers need to tell most residents of the Sunshine State.

Akilya Drake, an assistant public defender who lives in Broward County, said she understands what’s at stake all too well.

“It was more than half my paycheck, the raise in rent for the same apartment,” she said. “I’m not living on South Beach; I’m living in Tamarac.”

Wednesday evening, the Florida Senate passed what’s called the “Live Local” bill The measure would funnel millions of dollars to state housing programs, provide tax incentives for developers to build affordable housing and encourage mixed use residences.

However, the legislation wouldn’t allow cities or counties to pass their own rent control rules.

“Our legislation is an answer to reducing unaffordable market rate costs,” said Calatayud.

Senate Democrats were on board. The measure was passed unanimously.

“Thinking about the many people that are right on the verge of sleeping in their cars, and how something like this would really help them,” said Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood. “I am very proud to be a part of this initiative.”

“This is a major step that goes a long way in alleviating the housing shortage,” said Florida State Sen. Darryl Rouson.

The bill is not uniformally popular. Martin County commissioners are against it. They’re worried they’re going to lose authority to enforce local zoning and building rules.

“Here’s a picture: a concrete block painted lime green with graffiti all over it,” said Florida State Sen. President Kathleen Passidomo. “That image and that rhetoric is not right. I think the public is starting to demand that local governments do something.”

“Those investments we know are effective and over the long term will help us eliminate this housing crisis,” said Calatayud, “and in the short term, provide a greater amount of affordable options for our communities across the state.”

The bill will next go to the House. The form would ultimately be signed by the governor. It remains unclear whether the House will make any changes.

