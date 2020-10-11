Donald Trump Jr. stumps in Miami ahead of president’s Florida rally

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The campaign trail took Donald Trump Jr. to South Florida, where he appeared in an event one day before his father is set to hold a rally in Central Florida.

The president’s son and Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Jorge Masvidal joined other lawmakers in Miami on Sunday as part of the Fighters Against Socialism Bus Tour.

“There’s no one from Venezuela in America saying, ‘Bring that system here.’ There’s no one from Cuba, or the former Soviet Union, or China,” said Trump Jr. “If these systems are so wonderful, why are there no people who lived under them that will vouch for them?”

“We either reelect Donald Trump and keep this country great, or we let Joe Biden and the radical left take us down the slippery slope to socialism,” said Masvidal.

Hundreds of supporters were in attendance, though not everyone was wearing face masks.

“I support Trump 110%, four more years,” said an attendee.

Speaking with 7News after his speech, Trump Jr. warned people of what he described as the dangers of socialism.

“We can’t allow that to come here, and the fact that it’s becoming a normal part of the Democrat platform should scare all of us,” he said.

The bus tour also included stops in Tampa, Orlando and Coconut Creek.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the president’s physician said he is “no longer a transmission risk to others.”

The commander in chief discussed his condition in an interview with Fox News on Saturday,

“I have to tell you, I feel fantastically. I really feel good,” he said Trump.

When asked whether his doctor’s announcement suggests he no longer has the virus, Trump replied, “Yes, and not only that. It seems like I’m immune.”

In a tweet Sunday, the president wrote, “A total and complete sign off from White House doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune) and can’t give it.”

Twitter flagged the tweet, and while it’s still accessible, they’ve added a statement that reads, “This tweet violated the Twitter rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”​

Monday’s rally in Sanford, Florida, will be Trump’s first stop on the campaign trail since testing positive for the virus.

“My father is excited to be back in Florida,” said Trump Jr. “It’s the first stop after two weeks away from all of that. He loves that. He loves that energy.”

On a prayer call Sunday, the president said first lady Melania Trump, who also contracted the virus, is “doing great” regarding her recovery.

