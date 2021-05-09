Charlie Crist meets with Venezuelan community leaders in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist made a South Florida stop as he tries to take back his old job.

The Democratic congressman met Saturday with Venezuelan community leaders at Pepito’s near Northwest 58th Street and 107th Avenue in Doral.

The stop was one of several meetings on the gubernatorial candidate’s agenda on Saturday.

Crist is the first Democrat to officially jump in the race to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.

