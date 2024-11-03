FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Voters across Miami-Dade and Broward counties flocked to the polls this weekend as the end of the early voting period ahead of the general election drew closer.

Sunday is the last day voters may cast their ballots early. They will not be allowed to do saw on Monday.

7News cameras captured a large turnout at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday afternoon.

Some voters at this location expressed what it felt like to voice their choice with only three days to go until the general election.

“It was – it feels powerful,” said Joshua Charles. “I came to take advantage of it, right after my work days.”

Also taking advantage of early voting was Joseph Giblin.

“I’m here to vote, put the vote in,” he said.

South of the county line, Miami-Dade residents said casting their ballots was smooth sailing.

“It was about 15 minutes at most,” said Fernando Lema.

Voters heading out to the polls on Sunday will have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urged people to just do it.

“If you wait, then Monday you cannot vote early,” she said.

While hundreds of thousands of people have already voted, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White advised there will be long lines on Tuesday.

“The later that you wait in the early voting period, the longer the lines tend to be,” she said. “In-person voting is going to be historic. There are much fewer number of voters voting by mail in this election because of a law change, and so we always had anticipated from the beginning that there were going to be more in-person voters.”

As the countdown to Election Day begins, candidates spoke with supporters this weekend to shore up enough support before Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was seen greeting supporters in Hialeah.

“Your future depends on your vote. Now everybody’s got to get out there and vote,” he said,

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the Democratic candidate who is trying to unseat Scott, attended a picnic at Markham Park in Sunrise.

“We only have today, tomorrow and Tuesday to make sure that you use the power that you have with your vote,” she said.

Another big race is happening Miami-Dade, where a new county sheriff will be elected for the first time in nearly 60 years. Democrat James Reyes and Republican Rosie Cordero-Stutz are facing off in the race.

On Saturday, Reyes said that regardless of party affiliation, South Floridians should exercise their right to vote.

“It’s the biggest privilege that we have as citizens of this great country, and it’s what makes us different from every other country in the world,” he said.

As of Saturday night, 66% of ballots placed in Miami-Dade and 55% of ballots placed in Broward are from early voters.

