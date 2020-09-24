Amid controversy, Trump lands in South Florida ahead of Doral roundtable

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump has arrived in South Florida to finish a two-day swing through the Sunshine State by taking part in a roundtable in Doral, as controversy continues to swirl over comments he made about the upcoming presidential election.

The commander in chief, fresh off a campaign stop in Jacksonville, touched down at Miami International Airport. He will be spending the night at the Trump Doral, where a Latinos for Trump roundtable is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Trump is trying to target Cuban Americans as his campaign attempts to clinch the crucial battleground state of Florida.

The president also revealed several campaign TV ads in Spanish.

On his way down South, Thursday afternoon, Trump once again cast doubt on mail-in ballots.

“We want to make sure the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be. I don’t know that it can be with this whole situation: unsolicited ballots. They’re unsolicited, millions being sent to everybody, and we’ll see,” he said.

Weeks away from Election Day, the president raised eyebrows during a news conference on Wednesday after apparently refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose reelection.

A reporter asked Trump, “Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election?”

“Well, we’re going to see what happens,” Trump replied.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he was not surprised by the president’s comments.

“What country are we in? Look, he says the most irrational things. I don’t know what to say about it, but it doesn’t surprise me,” he said.

The president’s remarks reverberated on Capitol Hill, prompting comments from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

“Whoever wins, my expectation is that there will be a peaceful transition of power,” said Scott.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed Scott’s certainty about the election in a tweet. He wrote, “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

7News political expert Brian Fonseca said this election cycle shows the importance of the Supreme Court.

“What Trump is trying to do is muddy the waters in terms of what is a clear loss,” he said. “If it comes down — and again, we’re talking about a very close election — and Trump protests the fact that the ballot process was a disaster, which is what he’s saying, it might take the actual election outcome all the way to the Supreme Court. Again, the Supreme Court now matters and will make a final decision as to who wins the 2020 presidential race.”

After he wraps up Friday morning’s roundtable, Trump is set to fly to Georgia to attend a day’s worth of events before returning to Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.