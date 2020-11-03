3 key races to determine political landscape of Miami-Dade on Election Day

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Many voters have chosen to vote early or vote by mail, and there are three key races in Miami-Dade County that could shake up the local political landscape.

One of those races includes the mayoral runoff race between commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Steve Bovo.

“Our message has never changed from day one. We said we wanted to make this about the taxpayer, about the business owner. We wanted to make sure that this campaign was dedicated to those that wanted their county government to work for them,” Bovo said.

“At the end of today, I know we will have a great victory, and we will be celebrating together, and we will be planning for a better future,” Cava said.

All eyes were on the 26th Congressional district in what’s one of the closest and most expensive contests between incumbent Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and the outgoing Miami-Dade County mayor, Republican Carlos Gimenez.

“The best indication of what you’re going to do in the future is what you’ve done in the past, who has a record of accomplishment, who has been a public servant here for almost 40 years, what is the vision of America, who wants to restore our economy, who actually has practical experience running a large government, who has practical experience in balancing a budget,” Gimenez said.

“This election will determine whether we can live in a free and just society in America or whether a man who has grabbed onto power trying to become a dictator, violating every individual’s rights, will remain,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

In the 27th Congressional district, incumbent Democrat Donna Shalala is being challenged again by South Florida journalist and Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.

“I’ve accomplished a lot: reducing drug costs, extending healthcare, putting money into people’s pockets in my district,” Shalala said.

“I’m going to create an employment division that will help the small business owners become clients of the federal government. Very important. You have billions of dollars for District 27,” Salazar said.

The candidates are having private watch parties with their families and friends close to the public.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

