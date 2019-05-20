2020 presidential candidate Buttigieg makes South Florida stop

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Democratic presidential candidate spoke to supporters in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood ahead of a private fundraiser.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, introduced himself to a large crowd at the Wynwood Walls, Monday afternoon.

This is his first campaign stop in South Florida.

Buttigieg is one of several democratic candidates vying for his party’s nomination.

Buttigieg said to supporters, “We ought to make it easier to vote. We ought to make it easier to register to vote, and we might even go so far in this democratic republic of ours as to choose our president by just counting up all the votes and giving it to the person who got the most — important for the American people. When Alabama and Missouri and Georgia and other states are setting up legal penalties, so that if a woman is raped and goes to get abortion care, the doctor who treats her could spend more time in prison than her rapist. That is a step back for freedom in this country, and we got to put that right to defend freedom in its truest sense.”

The 37-year-old launched his presidential campaign in May as the first openly gay candidate for the Democratic party.

Buttigieg will host a private fundraiser in South Florida later Monday night.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.