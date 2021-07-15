(WSVN) - The optimism medical experts once had in the battle against COVID-19 is starting to fade with new cases on the rise in nearly every state and more and more people winding up in the hospital. According to experts, almost all of them are unvaccinated.

“He was with me one day and gone the next,” said Amy Tersteeg of her husband Rob.

He was 46-years-old, healthy, and had no underlying conditions when he died last month from COVID-19. “Rob Thought He Was Invincible,” said Amy. “Rob’s Wish Was To Share His Story.

Rob was not vaccinated and it is a story becoming common around the country.

Hospitalizations are skyrocketing in several states and according to experts, there is one common denominator. “99 plus percent of people in the hospital with COVID are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health.

The more contagious Delta Variant now accounts for nearly 60 percent of new infections in the U.S. “The vaccines we’ve got right now, the Moderna, Pfizer, J&J are effective at protecting against this Delta Variant,” said Collins. “Unvaccinated people going into hospital and dying. Vaccinated people essentially not.”

Right now, a little more than 56 percent of people who can get vaccinated are fully vaccinated. According to Amy, her husband Rob regretted not being one of them. “Rob looked at me and said, ‘Get the kids vaccinated right away. I don’t ever want to see them like this.’ So the kids got their first shot the next day,” she said.

