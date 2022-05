MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a call after a car struck a child.

Officials said the child was hit by a vehicle near Northwest 59th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue, around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Police were able to talk to the driver of the vehicle about the incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.