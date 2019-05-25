Zoo Miami’s pygmy hippo calf undergoes surgery to correct birth defect

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Veterinarians performed a pivotal procedure on a pygmy hippo calf at Zoo Miami.

Aubergine became a visitor favorite at the Southwest Miami-Dade zoo when he was born Aug. 4, but he needed surgery to correct a birth defect that could have been life-threatening.

Yesterday, Aubergine underwent surgery to extend his soft palate. Hopefully, this procedure will stop the intrusion of food into his nasal cavities. Full video here ➡️ https://t.co/KS6slu6QkC pic.twitter.com/5GdN6NKWk9 — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) May 26, 2019

Zoo officials believe the surgery is a first of its kind.

After Friday’s three-hour procedure, Aubergine was returned to his mother, back on his feet and on the road to recovery.

