Yacht at South Florida marina catches fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a call of a boat on fire at a South Florida marina, Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as smoke poured from a yacht. The boat was docked at a marina near Southwest 23rd Avenue and Marina Bay Drive.

Workers on the scene were doing some repairs when the fire sparked.

It took about an hour before the flames were put out. One worker reportedly inhaled some smoke but is said to be OK.

