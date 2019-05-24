WWII vet who was sent to war before graduation finally gets chance to attend commencement

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A World War II veteran is finally getting the chance to walk across the stage for graduation nearly 80 years after he was in high school.

According to Fox 13, 95-year-old Joe Perricone finished high school in 1943. However, in February of that year, he left to serve in the U.S. Army.

“My draft board said, ‘You go and serve your country and be a big boy,'” Perricone said.

Perricone’s diploma was sent to his mother while he served in the military. Throughout WWII, Perricone served in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Perricone eventually opened up to his family about the war, and his grandson noticed that he would mention how he never got the chance to attend graduation, so he worked with the Hillsborough school district to have him attend commencement this year.

The district agreed, and after 76 years, Perricone will attend commencement with the Class of 2019, something he is happy to finally experience.

“I never thought I’d be wearing one of these,” Perricone said while trying on his cap and gown.

Perricone will finally get the chance to walk across the stage on Saturday at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

