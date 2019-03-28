World’s largest bounce house makes its way to South Florida

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The world’s largest bounce house is coming to South Florida.

The Big Bounce America’s 2019 tour across America is making a stop in Miramar for two consecutive weekends.

Kids aged 3 and up as well as adults (who are still kids at heart) will be able to have fun with new additions from previous years including an obstacle course and a spaced-themed attraction.

Participants will be able to choose a ticket solely for the largest bounce house or an all-access ticket for the different attractions available.

The sessions are broken into four, starting with toddlers, juniors, bigger kids and adult only.

Toddler sessions are for children aged 3 and under, junior sessions are for kids aged 7 and under and the bigger kids sessions are for participants aged 15 and under.

The adult only sessions are for participants aged 16 and older.

The attraction also has a sensory sensitive session designed specifically for those with autism and other sensitive needs.

Make sure to bring socks because the bounce houses have a no shoes and no bare feet policy.

The attraction will be at Miramar Regional Park March March 29 through 31 and again April 5 through the 7.

Tickets start at $16, to purchase click here.

