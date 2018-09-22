WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker was killed on the job when he fell into a piece of heavy machinery at an industrial site in West Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the accident near Northwest 72nd Avenue and 47th Street, Saturday morning.

Investigators said it remains unclear how the worker fell into the heavy machinery.

Police continue to investigate. They have not yet revealed the victim’s identity.

