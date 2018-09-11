Woman’s cellphone swiped at Pembroke Pines restaurant

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief snatched a woman’s cellphone while she spoke with an employee at a La Carreta restaurant in Pembroke Pines.

Police are searching for the crook who was captured on surveillance cameras stealing an iPhone 8 that was left on a chair in the lobby of the La Carreta restaurant near North University Drive and Northwest Third Street.

The victim was speaking to the cashier at the restaurant when the crook used it as an opportunity to make the steal on Aug. 24.

Video showed the man as he casually walked by and picked up the cellphone before exiting.

Officials said the subject faced third degree felony charges in this case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.