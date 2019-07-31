Woman with dementia missing in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman with dementia who has gone missing in Coral Springs.

Josseline Jackson, 61, was last seen near 11000 West Sample Road, at around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

She was wearing black pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Coral Springs Police at 954-344-1800 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

