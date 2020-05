NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who disappeared without a trace in Northwest Miami-Dade has been found safe, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 61-year-old Synovia Gibbs had been last seen Wednesday in the area of Northwest 42nd Street and 23rd Avenue.

Monday night, police confirmed she has been recovered safely.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.