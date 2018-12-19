Woman struck and killed in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, along Northwest 32nd Avenue and 50th Street, where a body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

According to officials, a woman was hit by a car and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene until police arrived.

The area was shut down for several hours as officials investigated.

The road has since reopened.

