Woman sexually assaulted at Miami Springs hotel; man on the run

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a tourist at her Miami Springs hotel.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was staying at the Clarion Inn and Suites along Northwest 36th Street, Monday.

The victim heard a knock on her door and went to open it just after 12 p.m. That’s when the subject forced his way in.

“Once he was inside the room, a brief struggle ensued,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez, “and at which time the offender pulled out a box cutter and sexually assaulted the victim.”

Surveillance video captured the subject at the hotel. He can be seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, faded jeans and white tennis shoes.

The subject is believed to be armed and dangerous.

“The community needs to come together because this was a random act,” Rodriguez said.

If you have any information on this sexual assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

