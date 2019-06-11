Woman runs into burning house to rescue 2 dogs in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation resident made a risky rescue after she ran into her burning home and saved her two dogs.

Bernice Parisi found smoke billowing from her home along Southwest 167th Terrace, at around 6:40 p.m., Tuesday.

She had gone out to eat while roof work was being done to her home.

“A bunch of smoke was coming out,” she said.

The senior citizen said she only had one thought: she had to rush into the home to save her dogs Foxy and Spanky.

“I ran in and got the dogs out. They come first,” she said. “They’re my babies.”

Parisi was able to get her dogs out to safety and left the rest up to firefighters.

“We arrived on scene, and we found heavy smoke coming out the front door,” said Deputy Chief Joel Gordon with the Plantation Fire Department. “We made entry. We were able to knock the fire down fairly quickly.”

“I saw all those trucks coming by, and I realized there was smoke coming from her roof,” added a neighbor in the area, “so I ran outside to make sure that she is safe because she is not only my neighbor, but she’s a good friend of mine.”

Parisi will be staying with neighbors in the meantime.

She said she is thankful what is most precious to her was saved.

Meanwhile, firefighters are unsure if the roof work being done to Parisi’s home caused the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

