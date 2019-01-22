Woman rescued after car crashes into Coconut Creek lake

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been rescued after crashing into a body of water inside a large Coconut Creek community.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue responded to the scene off the 2000 block of Granada Drive in Coconut Creek’s Wynmoor neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue crews swam out to the driver, who got out of the car on her own, and pulled her from the water.

While there were no other reported occupants inside the vehicle, rescue crews are doing a precautionary search for others.

The rescued driver was put in the back of a rescue truck for examination.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as rescue crews conducted their search.

