Woman live streams during tense SWAT standoff at Davie mobile home

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and SWAT team members responded to a mobile home in Davie to investigate a disturbance call when things took a deadly turn.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple Davie Police cruisers and a SWAT truck could be seen outside of a trailer with a heart drawn on the roof in the area of Griffin Road and Southwest 73rd Avenue, just after 7 a.m., Friday.

Police also set up a mobile command unit outside of the home.

Meanwhile, the woman inside was live streaming on Facebook much of what was going on during the standoff.

“You see, that’s a shooting right there,” she’s heard saying. “They’re trying to shoot at us. They’re shooting at us.”

A man could be heard yelling in the background.

“We paid the rent and everything, and they keep on bothering us,” she continues before what appears to be a gunshot is heard and she screams.

Police later determined she was being held against her will.

“My daughter cry,” the woman’s father, Moises Mena, said. “My daughter say that somebody tried to kill the boyfriend. ‘Please, help me. Papi, come. Mami.’ Very crazy.”

Mena said the video left him terrified for his daughter.

Hours after it was recorded, the lengthy standoff came to a deadly end.

“The negotiations failed to resolve the issue,” said Davie Police Chief Dale Engle. “As officers made contact with the individual, one of our officers discharged his weapon.”

During the whole ordeal, neighbors in the area wondered what was going on.

“They said that there’s a guy down there. He’s really crazy, and they don’t know what happened,” said Brenda Wilmot. “They heard gunshots. Really that’s about it. That’s all I know.”

Authorities said the officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

“Anytime that somebody’s being held against their will, and there’s some imminent threat of danger to that person, we’re gonna respond in force to ensure the safety of not only our officers and people inside that residence but also to the surrounding neighbors and residents that live here,” Engle said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has since taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.