Woman killed following hit-and-run in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been killed following a hit-and-run in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue after 9:45 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the call came in as a pedestrian that had been struck by a white Chrysler 300 sedan.

Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson said the adult female was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle that struck her left the scene.

OLPD Units are arrival on a fatal hit and run traffic crash. An adult female was struck in the roadway at NW 135th St & NW 30th Ave and was pronounced deceased on the scene. All lanes are closed at this time. — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) January 16, 2020

Since there is a fatality, Dobson said Miami-Dade Police will now handle the investigation.

Officers have shut down Northwest 135th Street in both directions as they begin their investigation.

