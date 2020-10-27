Woman killed, another hospitalized after stabbing in Miami; man detained

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was killed and another had to be taken to the hospital following a stabbing that occurred at a Miami home.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 2300 block of Southwest 26th Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found two women who had been stabbed.

One woman was pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and a second woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have detained a man on the scene.

Investigators said the victims and the detainee are all related.

