Woman hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital after she was shot in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street just after 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, officers were flagged down in that area after a reported shooting.

Fire rescue crews transported a female victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

