Woman found shot to death alongside unharmed sleeping toddler in car in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman was found fatally shot inside a car parked in a Florida hotel parking lot early Tuesday, police said.

Officers found a 2-year-old child sleeping inside the vehicle that was parked outside a Hampton Inn after 1:30 a.m., Boynton Beach police said in a news release. The suspected gunman fatally shot himself as officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 95, the release said.

The child was not harmed and has been placed with family members, police said.

Witnesses provided investigators with a detailed description of the suspect. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. They found the 39-year-old dead inside the vehicle, the release said.

Authorities have not released the names of the woman or the child. However, officers identified the suspect as Narcisse Antoine.

Officers did not say the nature of the relationship between Antoine, the woman or the child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.