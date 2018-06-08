Woman found dead in wheelchair outside Miami Publix

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in her wheelchair outside a Publix in Miami.

Bystanders noticed the woman in her 50s slumped over in her wheelchair and called police to check up on her, just before 7:30 a.m., Friday.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the Publix Supermarket located at 311 SW 7th St.

Locals in the area said they recognized her because she had frequented the shopping center.

Fire rescue crews examined the woman and discovered several puncture wounds in her chest area.

Police said the woman is homeless, and they have not yet located any family members.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and the cause of death remains under investigation, pending an autopsy.

