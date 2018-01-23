Woman falls from balcony, dies aboard Carnival cruise

(WSVN) - A woman aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship from Florida died after falling from her cabin’s balcony.

According to Fox News, a Carnival spokesperson told the Miami Herald the woman was aboard the Carnival Elation Friday before falling “several decks below.”

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately, but, unfortunately, she passed away,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Elation was on a four-day Bahamas cruise that departed from Jacksonville.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family,” a spokesperson said.

The woman has yet to be identified.

