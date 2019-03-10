Woman drives through Lauderdale Lakes storefront after chain-reaction crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 60-year-old woman has been hospitalized following a chain-reaction collision in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 3:34 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the crash caused the woman to lose control of her vehicle while driving westbound on Oakland Park Boulevard.

Rescue crews transported the woman to Florida Medical Center after she suffered injuries to her chest from the impact of the car’s airbags.

The victim is expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

