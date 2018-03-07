Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Kendall; 1 detained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Kendall that claimed the life of a woman and sent a man to the hospital, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place along the 7500 block of 82nd Street, at the Village of Dadeland apartment complex.

A neighbor said he heard gunfire but at first thought it was construction noise. “I heard that, like a ‘pow, pow, pow’ thing, like three bangs,” he said. “I heard the bangs, but you always hear weird stuff. You don’t think the worst. You think, oh, whatever, maybe someone is doing construction or something.”

Investigators said the victims, a man and woman in their 20s, either drove themselves or were driven to South Miami Hospital. However, the extent of the female victim’s injuries was so severe that she was transported as a trauma alert to Jackson South Community Hospital. She died shortly after.

Officials said the male victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He remains at South Miami Hospital.

According to evidence markers captured by 7Skyforce, there were at least five shots fired in the parking lot of the complex. Cameras also captured a gray Honda sedan cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Police later detained one person for questioning. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

