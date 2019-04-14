Woman charged with DUI after 2 South Beach crashes bonds out

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of driving under the influence when she was allegedly involved in two crashes in South Beach, including a hit-and-run, has bonded out of jail.

Ceairia Deveaux covered her face as she left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Monday afternoon.

She has been charged with reckless driving with serious bodily injury, DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Miami Beach Police, Deveaux fled from a hit-and-run near Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue at around 8 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the driver then crashed in the area of 15th Street and Collins Avenue shortly after.

Surveillance video captured the moment when, police said, Deveaux collided with a three-wheeled motor scooter as the rider attempted to make a U-turn.

The footage shows the driver of the scooter being ejected due to the impact. Bystanders were then seen rushing to the victim.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center. Investigators said the patient suffered bleeding on the brain and is currently in a coma.

Deveaux was also transported to the hospital but was released and taken into custody.

Upon her release, she declined to comment on the crashes.

