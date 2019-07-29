Woman caught on cellphone video vandalizing SUV with hammer in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was caught on cellphone video vandalizing an SUV with a hammer, causing thousands in damages, in Homestead.

The incident happened near Mowry Drive and Southwest Eighth Avenue, across the street from Mario’s Auto Repair, on July 20.

Alejandro Reyes was driving through the area when he saw a woman wielding a hammer.

“I was driving through the street, and I saw the car pulled up, and I saw the lady just get out with a hammer in hand,” Reyes said. “She just started smashing the windows and screaming different things to the guy across the street.”

In the video, Rosa Sanchez, 56, could be seen smashing the rear windshield and the passenger-side windows of a white Range Rover SUV. The 56-year-old could also be seen spray-painting the vehicle with black paint.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Reyes said. “I thought it just … it was not happening. I just couldn’t believe what was happening.”

At one point in the video, one of Sanchez’s tools is deemed no longer helpful, so she tosses it inside the ransacked SUV.

Minutes later, Homestead Police officers arrived on the scene to stop the 56-year-old before she could do more damage.

“They had her at gunpoint in the beginning, but then she didn’t resist, so it was an easy arrest, I guess,” Reyes said.

Police said a money dispute with her ex-husband led to the vandalism, which caused more than $4,000 in damages.

She was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Sanchez has since posted bond.

