Woman caught on camera stealing Christmas light projectors outside Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach family is speaking out after a woman was caught on surveillance cameras stealing two projectors that were displaying festive Christmas lights outside of their home.

Nina Budhoo said she was celebrating Christmas with her family inside of their home in the area of Dickens Avenue and 73rd Street, Wednesday night.

“Christmas is a time for me, it’s happy time, looking forward to getting together with the family, you know, sharing. That’s what the holiday is about,” Budhoo said. “My girls love Christmas and I go out of my way to make them happy.”

But while she and her loved ones were observing the holiday, she said, the crook was busy stealing her projectors just a few feet away.

Budhoo said she always puts a lot of love and time into decorating her house with lights.

“It takes me like a week to finish with the decorations and hooking everything up,” Budhoo said.

While she and her family were inside of their home, cameras captured a Grinch going after some pricey items outside.

A woman could be seen with a cellphone in hand, walking up to the building and making her way right to one of the projectors in the yard.

“Coming in so comfy, like she lived here,” said Budhoo.

Seconds later, the thief could be seen running across the yard and going after the other projector.

She also took the extension cord before fleeing from the scene.

Budhoo said the stolen projectors from Sharper Image displayed lights on the side of the building.

“I had a snowflake light, just like season’s greetings,” said Budhoo. “She knew what she was coming in for. She knew exactly.”

The equipment is said to be worth approximately $250, but this family said it’s not about the money.

“To think that they would come into your yard, it’s kind of like a violation of your own home,” said Becky Budhoo, the homeowner’s daughter. “To know that it’s private property, and to take their time and effort instead of spending it somewhere else on Christmas, doing something good, it’s just shocking.”

The family is now hoping someone watching the footage will recognize the crook and identify her to authorities, so they can see justice in the new year.

“If she steals that light to put it in her home, I’m just saying, I don’t know how she would be able to live or put those lights on, because you steal it from my family, my girls,” said Nina Budhoo. “We love Christmas.”

The family believes the woman may live in the area because she was familiar with the yard.

If you have any information on this Christmas crook, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

