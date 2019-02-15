Woman booted from flight at FLL after tantrum over seat next to child

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Chaos ensued inside the cabin of a JetBlue flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a passenger decided she didn’t like her assigned seat.

Cellphone video allegedly captured 32-year-old Valerie Gonzalez throwing a profanity-laced tantrum just before departure to Las Vegas, Thursday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Gonzalez yelled out that she refused to sit next to a 3-year-old because she had been drinking all day.

Things escalated when she demanded to change seats with another passenger and they refused.

Eventually crew members ordered her to get off the plane.

As she was making her way out, she allegedly shoved a JetBlue worker.

Gonzalez appeared in court Friday morning after being charged with one count of touch or strike battery.

Her bond was set at $1,000.

