Woman asks shooter who killed loved one in Miami Gardens to come forward

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is asking the public for help finding those responsible for shooting and killing a father of three.

Twenty-three-year-old Donald Armstrong was one of two victims gunned down in a car under the Palmetto Expressway overpass in Miami Gardens on Saturday.

Armstrong was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police continue to search for the shooter as his family mourns his death.

“My babies won’t eat, won’t sleep. My 4-year-old keeps asking if the killer who shot her dad is going to come and kill her,” said Tamaya Spencer, the mother of Armstrong’s children.

She is now making a passionate plea with the community. “I just need somebody to help me,” Spencer said. “Y’all gotta give me answers for my babies. My babies, they hurting.”

The other victim was 23-year-old Stephen Campbell.

This shooting is one of five that happened in Miami Gardens in less than a week.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

