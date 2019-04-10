Woman arrested in connection to multiple crashes in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a vehicle was involved in multiple crashes around Miramar.

Miramar Police units responded to the scenes along State Road 7 and Miramar Parkway, as well as Miramar Parkway and 62nd Avenue, early Wednesday.

While information is still vague, officials did confirm there was no police pursuit prior to the crashes.

Rescue crews transported the victim in the final crash to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they assisted in Florida Highway Patrol’s arrest of a woman behind the wheel of one of the vehicles.

7News cameras captured investigators taking pictures of evidence at one of the scenes.

The scenes have since been cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.